Hong Kong: Stocks flat as stimulus hopes ease China slowdown fears

The Hang Seng index rose 0.1 per cent, to 28,804.28.

[HONG KONG] Hong Hong stocks ended flat on Friday, as expectations of more stimulus from Beijing offset worries over a China economic slowdown as trade frictions with the United States intensify.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.1 per cent, to 28,804.28.

About 1.24 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 61.9 per cent of the market's 30-day moving average of 2.01 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.46 billion.

REUTERS