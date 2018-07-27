You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks flat as stimulus hopes ease China slowdown fears

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 5:23 PM

doc716wolej5o16upoeihb_doc6wzvwyt5b50cm11oo3l.jpg
The Hang Seng index rose 0.1 per cent, to 28,804.28.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Hong stocks ended flat on Friday, as expectations of more stimulus from Beijing offset worries over a China economic slowdown as trade frictions with the United States intensify.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.1 per cent, to 28,804.28.

About 1.24 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 61.9 per cent of the market's 30-day moving average of 2.01 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.46 billion.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

BP_Kay Woo_270718_5.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
3 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
4 Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre
5 Singtel board grilled on debt, cybersecurity in three-hour AGM
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2, 7.4% in H1; growth forecasts cut on new property curbs

BP_HDB_270718_73.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resales rise 33.3% in Q2; prices inch up 0.1%

BP_SGcbd_270718_66.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Office rentals rise by slower 1.6% in Q2, up 9.4% from year ago: URA

CP view w pool.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singaporean family puts Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise resort on sale for over A$100m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening