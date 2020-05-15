You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks flat at open

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 9:47 AM

Hong Kong stocks started Friday morning on a muted note, at the end of a tough week for global markets as signs of a slowdown in the virus and an easing of lockdowns were trumped by fears over a second wave of infections.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

The Hang Seng Index inched up 4.94 points to 23,834.68.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.36 per cent or 10.36 points to 2,880.71, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.48 per cent or 8.71 points to 1,814.41.

AFP

