You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks flat in opening trade

Wed, Mar 27, 2019 - 9:52 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened barely moved on Wednesday morning as a healthy lead from Wall Street and a rally on energy firms was offset by ongoing concerns about the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 2.20 points to 28,564.71.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.51 per cent, or 15.16 points, to 3,012.26 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.64 per cent, or 10.57 points, to 1,650.51.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190327_DBSCHINA_3734959.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few

fact.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics, precision engineering still dragging down factory output

bv_2x.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Braddell View's enbloc success may hinge on creative use of site

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
3 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain
4 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
5 oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

Must Read

hyflyx.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux disputes Salim-Medco claims that PUB, Magtaa offtakers actions constitute events for pull out

BT_20190327_DBSCHINA_3734959.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few

Mar 27, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, SIA, ST Engineering, Metro, Sapphire Corp

BT_20190327_SOREAL_3734978.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Real Estate

Real-estate players tapping proptech to boost customer experience

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening