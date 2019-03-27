Hong Kong: Stocks flat in opening trade

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened barely moved on Wednesday morning as a healthy lead from Wall Street and a rally on energy firms was offset by ongoing concerns about the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 2.20 points to 28,564.71.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.51 per cent, or 15.16 points, to 3,012.26 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.64 per cent, or 10.57 points, to 1,650.51.

AFP