Hong Kong: Stocks further hit by virus fears

Wed, Feb 26, 2020 - 4:29 PM

The Hang Seng Index retreated 0.73 per cent, or 196.74 points, to close at 26,696.49.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended sharply lower again on Wednesday, in line with a worldwide plunge as the extensive spread of the coronavirus fans fears about a severe hit to the global economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.83 per cent, or 25.12 points, to 2,987.93 and the Shenzhen Composite Index fell 2.71 per cent, or 52.56 points, to 1,890.60.

AFP

