Hong Kong: Stocks head into weekend with hefty loss

[HONG KONG]Hong Kong stocks ended the week with a sharp loss Friday as investors were spooked by a report that Dnoald Trump is planning to impose tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods early next month.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.98 per cent, or 275.50 points, to close at 27,888.55.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.46 per cent, or 12.49 points, to 2,725.25, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 1.09 per cent, or 15.80 points, to 1,451.38.

AFP