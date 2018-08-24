Hong Kong: Stocks head into weekend with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday as investors took a breather at the end of a broadly positive week, while China-US trade talks ended with no breakthrough.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.43 per cent, or 118.59 points, to close at 27,671.87.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.18 per cent, or 4.81 points, to 2,729.43 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.23 per cent, or 3.36 points, to 1,460.33.

AFP