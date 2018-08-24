You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks head into weekend with losses

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 4:40 PM

doc71la24ajx9uq8lebc84_doc71jt4gpfnsk1hhczbnkl.jpg
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday as investors took a breather at the end of a broadly positive week, while China-US trade talks ended with no breakthrough.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.43 per cent, or 118.59 points, to close at 27,671.87.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.18 per cent, or 4.81 points, to 2,729.43 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.23 per cent, or 3.36 points, to 1,460.33.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit can be sponsor's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
3 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
4 Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf
5 SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGfactory_270418_2.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output eases again in July, posting 6% growth in line with expectations

Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX partner Anquan, Deloitte and Nasdaq to explore DvP settlement across blockchain platforms

Aug 24, 2018
Transport

Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source

Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

CAD seeks interviews with KTL Global chairman, directors as part of ongoing probe

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening