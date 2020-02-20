You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks higher at open

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 9:52 AM

Hong Kong stocks opened higher Thursday as investors took their cues from Wall Street where hopes that the new coronavirus would have only a short-term impact on the global economy buoyed markets.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.4 per cent, or 111.47 points, to 27,767.28 in early trade.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.2 per cent, or 6.48 points, at 2,981.88.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.27 per cent, or 4.93 points, to 1,851.34.

AFP

