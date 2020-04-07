You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks kick off on positive note

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 9:43 AM

rk_HK-stocks_070420.jpg
Stocks rose in Hong Kong on Tuesday morning to extend the previous day's gains following a surge on Wall Street fuelled by early signs that new coronavirus infections could be levelling out.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Stocks rose in Hong Kong on Tuesday morning to extend the previous day's gains following a surge on Wall Street fuelled by early signs that new coronavirus infections could be levelling out.

The Hang Seng Index opened up 1.45 per cent, or 343.93 points, at 24,093.05.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.54 per cent, or 42.65 points, to 2,806.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.83 per cent, or 30.87 points, to 1,720.44.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 09:40 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher after govt unveils Solidarity Budget; STI up 1.7%

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Tuesday following the...

Apr 7, 2020 09:32 AM
Companies & Markets

Boustead flags potential project delays; 4 cases from Seletar cluster discharged

BOUSTEAD Singapore expects some projects to face potential delays due to containment measures worldwide as well as...

Apr 7, 2020 09:31 AM
Government & Economy

China reports no new coronavirus deaths for first time

[BEIJING] China on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since it started publishing figures...

Apr 7, 2020 09:23 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 16.26...

Apr 7, 2020 09:08 AM
Government & Economy

From filmmaker to medicine courier: volunteers helped Wuhan's virus fight

[WUHAN] While most people in the Chinese city of Wuhan were hunkered down in their homes at the height of the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.