Hong Kong: Stocks kick off on positive note

[HONG KONG] Stocks rose in Hong Kong on Tuesday morning to extend the previous day's gains following a surge on Wall Street fuelled by early signs that new coronavirus infections could be levelling out.

The Hang Seng Index opened up 1.45 per cent, or 343.93 points, at 24,093.05.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.54 per cent, or 42.65 points, to 2,806.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.83 per cent, or 30.87 points, to 1,720.44.

AFP