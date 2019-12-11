You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks kick off Wednesday's session with losses

Wed, Dec 11, 2019 - 9:53 AM

Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday morning on growing concern that the US will hike tariffs on more than US$100 billion of Chinese goods, fuelling fears they could harm long-running trade talks.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Hang Seng index fell 0.10 per cent, or 26.53 points, to 26,410.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.18 per cent, or 5.28 points, to 2,922.60 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.07 per cent, or 1.16 points, to 1,645.66.

AFP

sentifi.com

