Hong Kong: Stocks open down after Wall Street losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares dropped at the open Thursday, tracking massive losses on Wall Street as poor Chinese and German data fuelled concern over the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.47 per cent, or 372.61 points, to 24,929.67 at the open, as confidence in the economy wanes and protests in the financial hub show no sign of abating.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.66 per cent, or 46.57 points, to open at 2,762.34. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, opened 2.08 per cent, or 31.45 points lower, at 1,477.55.

AFP