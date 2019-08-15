You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open down after Wall Street losses

Thu, Aug 15, 2019 - 9:56 AM

BP_HSI_150819_44.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares dropped at the open Thursday, tracking massive losses on Wall Street as poor Chinese and German data fuelled concern over the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.47 per cent, or 372.61 points, to 24,929.67 at the open, as confidence in the economy wanes and protests in the financial hub show no sign of abating.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.66 per cent, or 46.57 points, to open at 2,762.34. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, opened 2.08 per cent, or 31.45 points lower, at 1,477.55.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

nz_indonesiaskyline_150822.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_SPCAROUSELL15_3863045.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Garage

Carousell's monetising push quadruples 2018 sales, but it's still US$25m in the red

BT_20190815_AGYZJ15_3862943.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang chairman takes leave to assist in 'confidential' probe

Must Read

Aug 15, 2019
Stocks

Singapore shares dive nearly 2% at Thursday's open on recession fears

nz_indonesiaskyline_150822.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_ABHENG15_3863011.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to benefit from rise in long-term demand for chips: DPM Heng

Aug 15, 2019
Stocks

US: Dow posts biggest one-day drop since Oct as recession fears take hold

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly