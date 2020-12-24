You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open flat

Thu, Dec 24, 2020 - 9:49 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks began Thursday barely moved, with hopes for an imminent Brexit deal offset by a plunge in Alibaba after Chinese regulators launched a probe into it for "suspected monopolistic practices".

The Hang Seng Index inched down 0.23 point to 26,342.87.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was also flat, dipping 0.13 point to 3,382.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.14 per cent or 3.19 points to 2,278.05.

AFP

Dec 24, 2020 09:45 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.1%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Thursday morning following signs of easing deflation in the Republic's economy,...

Dec 24, 2020 09:26 AM
Garage

China launches probe into Alibaba over monopoly allegations

[SHANGHAI] China has formally kicked off an investigation into alleged monopolistic practices at Alibaba Group...

Dec 24, 2020 09:24 AM
Companies & Markets

AMTD International gets new CEO, chairman, vice-chairman

INVESTMENT banking firm AMTD International, which is dual-listed in New York and Singapore, has promoted William...

Dec 24, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.42...

Dec 24, 2020 09:05 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares track Asian peers higher on likely Brexit trade deal

[BENGALURU] Australian shares climbed on Thursday, boosted by gains in the energy sector, as global sentiment was...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for