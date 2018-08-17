You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open Friday with gains

Fri, Aug 17, 2018 - 10:23 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Friday after four straight days of losses, tracking gains on Wall Street where the main indices rebounded on news of fresh US-China trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index moved up 1.06 per cent, or 288.51 points, to 27,388.57 in early trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.69 per cent, or 18.70 points, to 2,723.89, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.73 per cent, or 10.76 points, to 1,477.88.

AFP

