[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened higher Tuesday, buoyed by reports China and the US would soon sign a partial trade agreement.

The Hang Seng index added 0.33 per cent or 93.97 points to 28,319.39 in early trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.12 per cent or 3.63 points to 3,036.39.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, opened 0.06 per cent or 0.99 points lower at 1,712.52.

