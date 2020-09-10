You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 9:42 AM

Hong Kong stocks opened with gains Thursday, recovering some of their recent losses, following a sharp bounce on Wall Street.
PHOTO: AFP

The Hang Sang Index rose 0.47 per cent or 116.01 points to 24,584.94.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.85 per cent or 27.60 points to 3,282.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.81 per cent or 17.54 points to 2,193.31.

AFP

