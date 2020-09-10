You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks open higher
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with gains Thursday, recovering some of their recent losses, following a sharp bounce on Wall Street.
The Hang Sang Index rose 0.47 per cent or 116.01 points to 24,584.94.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.85 per cent or 27.60 points to 3,282.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.81 per cent or 17.54 points to 2,193.31.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes