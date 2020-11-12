You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 9:39 AM

Hong Kong stocks rose at the start of business Thursday, resuming a rally fuelled by hopes for a virus vaccine and following Joe Biden's election win.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.70 per cent or 182.36 points to 26,409.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 per cent or 2.25 points to 3,344.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.39 per cent or 8.89 points to 2,272.84.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for