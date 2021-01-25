Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Monday

Hong Kong stocks opened with gains on Monday morning following two days of losses, with investors keeping tabs on progress of a new stimulus package in the US.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with gains on Monday morning following two days of losses, with investors keeping tabs on progress of a new stimulus package in the US.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.78 per cent, or 229.45 points, to 29,677.30.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 1.39 points to 3,605.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.17 per cent, or 4.06 points, to 2,452.18.

AFP