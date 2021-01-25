You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Monday
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with gains on Monday morning following two days of losses, with investors keeping tabs on progress of a new stimulus package in the US.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.78 per cent, or 229.45 points, to 29,677.30.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 1.39 points to 3,605.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.17 per cent, or 4.06 points, to 2,452.18.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes