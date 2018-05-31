You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Thursday

Thu, May 31, 2018 - 10:09 AM

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Shares bounced back in the first few minutes of Hong Kong trade on Thursday, tracking recoveries in the US and Europe as fears of a political crisis in Italy abated.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.72 per cent, or 217.39 points, to 30,274.18.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.67 per cent, or 20.39 points, to 3,061.83, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.72 per cent, or 12.45 points, to 1,748.79.

