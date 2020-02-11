You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Tuesday

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 9:48 AM

Hong Kong stocks jumped at the open on Tuesday, rebounding from the coronavirus-linked losses at the start of the week.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.0 per cent, or 272.91 points, to 27,514.25 at the open.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.14 per cent, or 4.05 points higher, at 2,894.54.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.11 per cent, or 2.00 points, to open at 1,759.26.

AFP

