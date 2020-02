Hong Kong stocks climbed at the open on Wednesday, tracking yet another positive cue from Wall Street.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks climbed at the open on Wednesday, tracking yet another positive cue from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.48 per cent, or 133.34 points, to 27,717.22.

But mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.21 per cent, or 6.12 points, to 2,895.56 at the open.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was down 0.35 per cent, or 6.23 points, at 1,751.78.

AFP