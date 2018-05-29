You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open in negative territory

Tue, May 29, 2018 - 9:43 AM

BP_HSI_290518_3.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Tuesday morning with concerns about the eurozone returning as Italy is plunged into a political crisis.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.47 per cent, or 145.00 points, lower at 30,647.26.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.17 per cent, or 5.46 points, to 3,129.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.20 per cent, or 3.66 points, to 1,802.42.

AFP

