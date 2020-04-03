You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 9:43 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started with losses Friday after data showed a record 6.6 million people applied for unemployment benefits in the United States last week as the coronavirus savages the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.89 per cent or 207.11 points to 23,072.95.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.25 per cent or 7.06 points to 2,773.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.17 per cent or 2.93 points to 1,694.62.

