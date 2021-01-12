Hong Kong: Stocks open lower

Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday slightly lower following a retreat on Wall Street fuelled by profit-taking, with investors keeping tabs on surging virus infections.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday slightly lower following a retreat on Wall Street fuelled by profit-taking, with investors keeping tabs on surging virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.05 per cent or 13.93 points to 27,894.29.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.38 per cent or 13.49 points to 3,518.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.41 per cent or 9.80 points to 2,366.06.

AFP