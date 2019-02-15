Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Friday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dropped in opening trade Friday after weak US retail sales hit Wall Street and as investors await the outcome of Sino-US trade talks in Beijing.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.0 per cent, or 275.39 points, to 28,156.66.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.25 per cent, or 6.91 points, to 2,712.79, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stock on China's second exchange, opened 0.20 per cent lower, or 2.77 points, to 1,396.07.

