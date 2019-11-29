Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Friday

Hong Kong stocks dropped sharply at the beginning of business Friday as investors wound down on the last trading day of the month, while awaiting signals on the China-US tariffs talks.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dropped sharply at the beginning of business Friday as investors wound down on the last trading day of the month, while awaiting signals on the China-US tariffs talks.

The Hang Seng index sank 0.70 per cent, or 188.35 points, to 26,705.38.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.13 per cent, or 3.72 points, to 2,885.97 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.05 per cent, or 0.74 points, to 1,597.11.

AFP