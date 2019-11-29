You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Friday

Fri, Nov 29, 2019 - 9:52 AM

nz_hangseng_291119.jpg
Hong Kong stocks dropped sharply at the beginning of business Friday as investors wound down on the last trading day of the month, while awaiting signals on the China-US tariffs talks.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dropped sharply at the beginning of business Friday as investors wound down on the last trading day of the month, while awaiting signals on the China-US tariffs talks.

The Hang Seng index sank 0.70 per cent, or 188.35 points, to 26,705.38.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.13 per cent, or 3.72 points, to 2,885.97 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.05 per cent, or 0.74 points, to 1,597.11.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Nov 29, 2019 10:05 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore insurance agent fined for not declaring S$2m commission income

[SINGAPORE] An insurance agent who did not declare commission income of nearly S$2 million and did not account for...

Nov 29, 2019 09:59 AM
Stocks

Australian, New Zealand: Shares hit record highs on upbeat outlook

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose for a sixth straight session on Friday, driven by healthcare stocks and as...

Nov 29, 2019 09:31 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Friday; STI down 0.17%

THE Singapore stock market extended its decline from the previous day, slipping at the opening bell on Friday...

Nov 29, 2019 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.29...

Nov 29, 2019 09:10 AM
Government & Economy

Japan sales tax hike didn't cause big front-loading, pullback in spending: minister

[TOKYO] Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday that last month's sales tax hike did not cause...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly