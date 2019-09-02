You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Monday

Mon, Sep 02, 2019 - 10:13 AM

A pedestrian walks past an electronic billboard showing the Hang Seng Index (HSI) figure in Hong Kong, China, August 26, 2019.
PHOTO: EPA

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday with traders spooked by fresh violent demonstrations that hit the city at the weekend, while protesters called for a general strike.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.38 per cent, or 96.90 points, to 25,627.83.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.44 per cent, or 12.88 points, to 2,898.92 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.57 per cent, or 9.04 points, to 1,588.30.

AFP

sentifi.com

