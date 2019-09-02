You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Monday
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday with traders spooked by fresh violent demonstrations that hit the city at the weekend, while protesters called for a general strike.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.38 per cent, or 96.90 points, to 25,627.83.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.44 per cent, or 12.88 points, to 2,898.92 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.57 per cent, or 9.04 points, to 1,588.30.
AFP