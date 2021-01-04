You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Monday

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 9:46 AM

Hong Kong stocks began Monday with a slight loss following last week's healthy run-up, with investors keeping tabs on the rollout of vaccines and surging virus infections.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.53 per cent, or 144.00 points, to 27,087.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.75 points to 3,473.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.46 per cent, or 10.73 points, to 2340.10.

