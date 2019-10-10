You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Thursday

Thu, Oct 10, 2019 - 9:59 AM

Hong Kong shares fell again in the first few minutes of Thursday on fresh concerns about the China-US trade talks that are slated to kick off later in the day.
Hong Kong shares fell again in the first few minutes of Thursday on fresh concerns about the China-US trade talks that are slated to kick off later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.11 per cent, or 57.24 points, to 25,625.57.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 1.15 points to 2,923.71, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also barely moved, dipping 0.28 points to 1,608.82.

