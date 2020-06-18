Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Thursday

Hong Kong shares started slightly lower on Thursday as profit-takers moved in following a healthy two-day advance.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares started slightly lower on Thursday as profit-takers moved in following a healthy two-day advance.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.39 per cent, or 95.10 points, to 24,386.31.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.20 per cent, or 5.99 points to 2,929.88 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.08 per cent, or 1.55 points, to 1,902.21.

AFP