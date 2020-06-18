You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Thursday
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares started slightly lower on Thursday as profit-takers moved in following a healthy two-day advance.
The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.39 per cent, or 95.10 points, to 24,386.31.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.20 per cent, or 5.99 points to 2,929.88 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.08 per cent, or 1.55 points, to 1,902.21.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes