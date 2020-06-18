You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Thursday

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 9:57 AM

Hong Kong shares started slightly lower on Thursday as profit-takers moved in following a healthy two-day advance.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.39 per cent, or 95.10 points, to 24,386.31.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.20 per cent, or 5.99 points to 2,929.88 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.08 per cent, or 1.55 points, to 1,902.21.

AFP

