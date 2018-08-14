You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

Tue, Aug 14, 2018 - 10:12 AM

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Tuesday, extending the previous day's sell-off as investors continue to fret over the impact of Turkey's economic crisis on the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.64 per cent, or 179.23 points, to 27,757.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.18 per cent, or 5.13 points, to 2,780.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.15 per cent, or 2.23 points, to 1,518.48.

