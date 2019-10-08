Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

Hong Kong edged down in the first few minutes of trade on Tuesday as dealers returned from a holiday following another weekend of violent protests in the city, while Shanghai was flat following a week-long break.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.13 per cent, or 34.80 points, to 25,786.23.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.57 points to 2,905.76 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.22 per cent, or 3.46 points, to 1598.67.

AFP