You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

Tue, Oct 08, 2019 - 9:53 AM

nz_hangseng_081069.jpg
Hong Kong edged down in the first few minutes of trade on Tuesday as dealers returned from a holiday following another weekend of violent protests in the city, while Shanghai was flat following a week-long break.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong edged down in the first few minutes of trade on Tuesday as dealers returned from a holiday following another weekend of violent protests in the city, while Shanghai was flat following a week-long break.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.13 per cent, or 34.80 points, to 25,786.23.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.57 points to 2,905.76 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.22 per cent, or 3.46 points, to 1598.67.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly