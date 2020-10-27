You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 9:42 AM

Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday morning with losses as investors returned from a long weekend, with Wall Street providing a negative lead owing to worries about a resurgence of coronavirus.
PHOTO: AFP

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.32 per cent, or 78.81 points, to 24,839.97.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index also fell 0.32 per cent, or 10.38 points, to 3,240.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.28 per cent, or 6.25 points, to 2,205.82.

AFP

