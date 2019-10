Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade on Wednesday, following steep losses on Wall Street and fresh violent demonstrations in the city that saw one protester shot by police.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade on Wednesday, following steep losses on Wall Street and fresh violent demonstrations in the city that saw one protester shot by police.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.73 per cent, or 190.80 points, to 25,901.47.

AFP