Hong Kong: Stocks open Monday's session on front foot

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Monday on a positive note boosted by fresh vaccine hopes, while investors are looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting this week.

The Hang Sang Index rose 0.27 per cent, or 65.72 points, to 24,569.03.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.48 per cent, or 15.57 points, to 3,275.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.61 per cent, or 13.17 points, to 2,177.39.

AFP