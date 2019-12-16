Hong Kong: Stocks open Monday's session with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Monday morning as investors await details of a partial trade pact agreed between China and the United States at the weekend.

The Hang Seng index eased 0.57 per cent, or 157.26 points, to 27,530.50.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.11 per cent, or 3.29 points, to 2,970.97 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.32 per cent, or 5.31 points, to 1,665.86.

