Hong Kong: Stocks open Monday's session with losses

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 9:43 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks sank at the open of trade on Monday as investors await the release of Chinese economic growth data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.42 per cent, or 119.27 points, to 28,454.59.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.32 per cent, or 11.58 points, to 3,554.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.30 per cent, or 7.21 points, to 2,359.65.

AFP

Stay up to date with The Business Times for