You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open on a positive note

Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 10:13 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose in the first few minutes of Monday following a healthy lead from Wall Street and with attention turning to the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting this week.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.35 per cent, or 100.18 points, to 29,112.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.20 per cent, or 6.05 points, to 3,027.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.34 per cent, or 5.57 points, to 1,646.94.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

BPWallst_180319_5.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore investors snap up US stocks in Q4 amid Wall St plunge

Most Read

1 DBS hires Bank of Singapore private banker
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?
4 Gojek on track to launch integrated suite of benefits for its drivers
5 DBS snags ex-BoS private banker

Must Read

BP_NODX_180319_58.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports back in the black in February, defying economist expectations

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

Mar 18, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Far East Orchard, OUE Lippo Healthcare, OUE

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening