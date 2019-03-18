Hong Kong: Stocks open on a positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose in the first few minutes of Monday following a healthy lead from Wall Street and with attention turning to the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting this week.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.35 per cent, or 100.18 points, to 29,112.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.20 per cent, or 6.05 points, to 3,027.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.34 per cent, or 5.57 points, to 1,646.94.

AFP