You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open on back foot

Fri, Nov 01, 2019 - 9:56 AM

nz_hangseng_011175.jpg
Hong Kong stocks slipped at the start of trade on Friday on fresh China-US trade worries and after worse-than-forecast data showing the city's economy plunged into recession after months of sometimes violent protests.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks slipped at the start of trade on Friday on fresh China-US trade worries and after worse-than-forecast data showing the city's economy plunged into recession after months of sometimes violent protests.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.29 per cent, or 77.22 points, to 26,829.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.16 per cent, or 4.72 points, to 2,924.34 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.24 per cent, or 3.88 points, to 1,612.31.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Nov 1, 2019 10:06 AM
Life & Culture

Grappling with change: WWE's female wrestlers tone down razzmatazz in Riyadh

[RIYADH] Dressed demurely in black leggings and unflattering baggy t-shirts, rather than their trademark low-cut...

Nov 1, 2019 09:52 AM
Banking & Finance

UK lawmakers want bank payments "speed bump" to stop scammers

[LONDON] A mandatory 24-hour delay on all first-time payments from one bank account to another would cut mounting...

Nov 1, 2019 09:41 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares decline at Friday's open; STI down 0.46% to 3,215.13

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.46 per cent or 14.75 points to 3,...

Nov 1, 2019 09:31 AM
Companies & Markets

Resources Prima CFO quits less than 1 year into job

CATALIST-LISTED Indonesian coal miner Resources Prima Group on Friday said its chief financial officer (CFO) Thng...

Nov 1, 2019 09:30 AM
Consumer

Tesco vows to remove 1b pieces of plastic packaging by end-2020

[LONDON] Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has pledged to remove one billion pieces of plastic packaging from...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly