Hong Kong: Stocks open on back foot

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks slipped at the start of trade on Friday on fresh China-US trade worries and after worse-than-forecast data showing the city's economy plunged into recession after months of sometimes violent protests.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.29 per cent, or 77.22 points, to 26,829.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.16 per cent, or 4.72 points, to 2,924.34 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.24 per cent, or 3.88 points, to 1,612.31.

