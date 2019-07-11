Hong Kong: Stocks open on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started with gains on Thursday as investors welcomed a dovish testimony by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell that reinforced hopes for an interest rate cut.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.51 per cent, or 143.17 points to 28,347.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.44 per cent, or 12.76 points, to 2,928.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.51 per cent, or 7.97 points, to 1,558.84.

AFP