Hong Kong: Stocks open on positive note

Wed, Nov 27, 2019 - 9:51 AM

Hong Kong stocks started with slight gains on Wednesday morning following another record close on Wall Street fuelled by trade hopes.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started with slight gains on Wednesday morning following another record close on Wall Street fuelled by trade hopes.

The Hang Seng index added 0.11 per cent, or 29.60 points, to 26,943.52.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.06 per cent, or 1.66 points, to 2,905.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.26 per cent, or 4.24 points, to 1,601.40.

AFP

