Hong Kong: Stocks open on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Monday with fresh gains as investors look ahead to the planned signing of the China-US trade deal this week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.47 per cent, or 134.17 points, to 28,772.37.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.80 points to 3,091.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.06 per cent, or 1.03 points, to 1,798.91.

AFP