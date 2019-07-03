Hong Kong: Stocks open on Wednesday with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged down in the first few minutes of business on Wednesday as traders took their foot off the pedal following the previous day's rally.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.32 per cent, or 93.59 points, to 28,781.97.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.40 per cent, or 12.11 points, to 3,031.83, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.28 per cent, or 4.57 points, to 1,614.55.

AFP