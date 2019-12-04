Hong Kong: Stocks open sharply lower

Hong Kong stocks tumbled at Wednesday's open, as hopes for the China-US trade talks were hammered after Donald Trump said an expected deal might not be achieved until after next year's US presidential elections.

[Hong Kong] Hong Kong stocks tumbled at Wednesday's open, as hopes for the China-US trade talks were hammered after Donald Trump said an expected deal might not be achieved until after next year's US presidential elections.

The Hang Seng index sank 1.21 per cent, or 319.91 points, to 26,071.39.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.27 per cent, or 7.79 points, to 2,876.91 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.38 per cent, or 6.10 points, to 1,599.23.

AFP