You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open sharply lower

Wed, Dec 04, 2019 - 9:56 AM

nz_hangseng_041219.jpg
Hong Kong stocks tumbled at Wednesday's open, as hopes for the China-US trade talks were hammered after Donald Trump said an expected deal might not be achieved until after next year's US presidential elections.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[Hong Kong] Hong Kong stocks tumbled at Wednesday's open, as hopes for the China-US trade talks were hammered after Donald Trump said an expected deal might not be achieved until after next year's US presidential elections.

The Hang Seng index sank 1.21 per cent, or 319.91 points, to 26,071.39.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.27 per cent, or 7.79 points, to 2,876.91 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.38 per cent, or 6.10 points, to 1,599.23.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Dec 4, 2019 09:41 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall at Wednesday's open as trade deal hopes dim; STI down 0.7%

SINGAPORE stocks fell on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump...

Dec 4, 2019 09:29 AM
Real Estate

Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at S$38m guide price

FONG Yun Thai Association has put up its portfolio of 13 strata-titled semi-detached houses at Eleven @ Holland for...

Dec 4, 2019 09:20 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares slip at Wednesday's open

MALAYSIA share prices started trading on weaker ground on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur...

Dec 4, 2019 09:18 AM
Companies & Markets

Star Pharma to delist from SGX main board on Dec 6

STAR Pharmaceutical will delist from the Singapore Exchange's main board with effect from 9am on Friday, it said in...

Dec 4, 2019 09:13 AM
Consumer

Johnson & Johnson says new tests show no asbestos in Johnson's Baby Powder

[NEW YORK] Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said on Tuesday that recent tests showed that Johnson's Baby Powder was...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly