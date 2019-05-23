Hong Kong: Stocks open sharply lower on Thursday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks sank in the first few minutes of business on Thursday as investors followed a sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by China-US trade anxiety.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.37 per, cent, or 379.76 points, to 27,326.18.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.38 per cent, or 10.86 points, to 2,880.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.40 per cent, or 6.15 points, to 1,534.70.

AFP