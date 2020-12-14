Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly higher

Hong Kong stocks opened marginally higher Monday morning as investors keep tabs on US stimulus talks and the rollout of virus vaccines.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened marginally higher Monday morning as investors keep tabs on US stimulus talks and the rollout of virus vaccines.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.06 per cent or 16.23 points to 26,522.10.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.07 per cent or 2.34 points to 3,349.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange 0.09 per cent or 1.98 points to 2,225.92.

AFP