You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly higher

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 9:40 AM

rk_hk-stock_141220.jpg
Hong Kong stocks opened marginally higher Monday morning as investors keep tabs on US stimulus talks and the rollout of virus vaccines.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened marginally higher Monday morning as investors keep tabs on US stimulus talks and the rollout of virus vaccines.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.06 per cent or 16.23 points to 26,522.10.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.07 per cent or 2.34 points to 3,349.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange 0.09 per cent or 1.98 points to 2,225.92.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 14, 2020 09:44 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher on Monday; STI up 0.9%

SINGAPORE stocks started the week on a stronger note, reversing last week's decline, amid gains across the region on...

Dec 14, 2020 09:37 AM
Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Group chairman, Blackstone to take Soilbuild Reit private at S$0.55 per unit

SOILBUILD Group Holdings' executive chairman Lim Chap Huat and Blackstone Real Estate have proposed to take...

Dec 14, 2020 09:36 AM
Companies & Markets

Aedge Group debuts on SGX at S$0.21; 5% above IPO price

AEDGE Group began trading on the Singapore Exchange's Catalist board on Monday at S$0.21 on Monday, 5 per cent or S$...

Dec 14, 2020 09:33 AM
Technology

CVC buys telecom tower firm in Myanmar's second-largest deal

[SINGAPORE] CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy Myanmar's largest telecom tower company in a deal that sources...

Dec 14, 2020 09:30 AM
Government & Economy

Gunman shot dead by police after New York Christmas concert

[NEW YORK] A man was shot dead by police after he opened fire near crowds who had gathered to watch carol-singing...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trump vows to reject defence bill passed by veto-proof majority

Crown Resorts faces class action over October share plunge

Bank regulators mull adjustments to caps on dividends

PM Lee to address nation on Singapore's Covid-19 situation on Monday

Trump, Pence, other top officials to be offered Covid-19 vaccine: source

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for