You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly higher on Tuesday

Tue, Jul 16, 2019 - 9:48 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened Tuesday slightly up, building on four days of gains and tracking another record close on Wall Street, with investors looking ahead to the start of earnings season.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.10 per cent, or 29.05 points to 28,583.93.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.12 per cent, or 3.55 points, to 2,938.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.14 per cent, or 2.26 points, to 1,570.08.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_sgx _150719_133.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX looking to curb big price swings during auction windows

BP_boris collardi _150719_134.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pictet bets on Asia expansion; aims to double team of bankers

file75zxq14zlw51gchcj9sy.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sentosa Cove in need of a boost in profile

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space
3 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey
4 GuocoLand mounts drive to be leader in urban rejuvenation
5 Von der Leyen's bid for EU top job hangs in the balance

Must Read

BP_sgx _150719_133.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX looking to curb big price swings during auction windows

Jul 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore financial sector oversight 'among the best globally': IMF

Jul 16, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, KTL Global, Tiong Seng, Keppel Reit, Keppel Infra Trust

BP_boris collardi _150719_134.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pictet bets on Asia expansion; aims to double team of bankers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly