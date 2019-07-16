Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly higher on Tuesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened Tuesday slightly up, building on four days of gains and tracking another record close on Wall Street, with investors looking ahead to the start of earnings season.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.10 per cent, or 29.05 points to 28,583.93.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.12 per cent, or 3.55 points, to 2,938.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.14 per cent, or 2.26 points, to 1,570.08.

AFP