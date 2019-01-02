You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly lower

Wed, Jan 02, 2019 - 10:07 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged down in the first few minutes of trade Wednesday as investors assess the ongoing US government shutdown and the outlook for a trade deal between China and the United States.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.08 per cent, or 21.26 points, to 25,824.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.16 per cent, or 3.98 points, to 2,497.88, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, opened 0.21 per cent higher, or 2.63 points, to 1,270.50.

AFP

