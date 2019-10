Hong Kong stocks edged down in the first few minutes of Wednesday as investors await the conclusion of Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting with expectations for another interest rate cut already priced in.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.07 per cent, or 19.78 points, to 26,766.98.

