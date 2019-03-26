Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly up after deep losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up soon after the open on Tuesday after suffering hefty losses the previous day but investors remain cautious owing to concerns about the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.54 per cent, or 154.41 points, to 28,677.76.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.48 per cent, or 14.53 points, to 3,057.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.44 per cent, or 7.32 points, to 1,683.75.

AFP