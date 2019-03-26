You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly up after deep losses

Tue, Mar 26, 2019 - 9:53 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up soon after the open on Tuesday after suffering hefty losses the previous day but investors remain cautious owing to concerns about the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.54 per cent, or 154.41 points, to 28,677.76.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.48 per cent, or 14.53 points, to 3,057.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.44 per cent, or 7.32 points, to 1,683.75.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190326_NSMKT26_3733935.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Asia markets pummelled but no panic selling; Dow opens higher

lwx_John_260319_7.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

BT_20190326_ANGOCBCXX_3732528.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
3 oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike
4 Penny scandal: Trial of alleged masterminds begins
5 Empowering employees to be creative

Must Read

BT_20190326_NSMKT26_3733935.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Asia markets pummelled but no panic selling; Dow opens higher

lwx_John_260319_7.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, LionGold, New Silkroutes, Raffles Infrastructure, Kim Heng Offshore & Marine

BT_20190326_ANGOCBCXX_3732528.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening