Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly up on Tuesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday with small gains, as investors kept tabs on US stimulus talks with a deadline to reach an agreement approaching later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.12 per cent, or 29.38 points, to 24,571.64.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.17 per cent, or 5.52 points, to 3,307.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.11 per cent, or 2.37 points, to 2,247.16.

AFP