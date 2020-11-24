You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open Tuesday's session on positive note

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 9:38 AM

nz_hangseng_241148.jpg
Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday morning with more gains as traders welcomed news Donald Trump had agreed to begin the transition to President-elect Joe Biden, removing some lingering post-election uncertainty.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.54 per cent, or 144.14 points, to 26,630.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.21 per cent, or 7.08 points, to 3,407.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.05 per cent, or 1.25 points, to 2,300.71.

AFP

